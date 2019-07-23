If you think you can cook Spiedies, enter this year’s Spiedie Cooking Contest!

1  of  2
If you think you can cook Spiedies you should enter this year’s Spiedie Cooking Contest at the SpiedieFest Balloon Rally on Sunday, August 4th

New this year is the Founders Award for best Spiedie. 

A $100 cash prize will be presented by original SpiedieFest founders, Rob Salamida and Paul VanSavage. 

Go to https://www.spiediefest.com/guest-guide/ to learn more or register using the following form: https://www.spiediefest.com/wp-content/uploads/Entry-Form-2018.pdf

It’s easy to enter and a fun time guaranteed!

