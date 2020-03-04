“If They Had Known” presentations to be held at SV

DATE OF EVENT: March 4, 2020 (Snow Date of March 5, 2020)

TIME: 5:30 PM

LOCATION: Susquehanna Valley High School

CONTACT: Marissa Knapp at 607-778-2812 or Marissa.knapp@broomecounty.us or Natalie

Brubaker, Assistant Superintendent, at 607-775-9146

The Buzz- ‘If They Had Known’ School Presentation for students at RTS Middle School andSusquehanna Valley High School

On March 4, 2020, Susquehanna Valley CSD will host presentations to help inform students and their families on the dangers of party culture and substance use disorders, and share ways to have open and honest conversations to encourage healthy and positive choices. The event will beheld in collaboration with the Prevention Coalition of Broome County and Broome OpioidAwareness Council (BOAC).

During the school day, students in grades 7-12 will attend an assembly to watch the 30-minute documentary “If They Had Known” about the risks of the party culture. Following thisdocumentary “spoken BY kids TO kids,” Drug Free Communities Coordinator Maria Fabriziand Broome County Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Marissa Knapp will debrief withstudents and answer questions they may have.

Members of our Susquehanna Valley Counseling Department and a community member directly impacted by a substance use disorder will also be available to speak with students. Marissa Knapp said “Assembly events like this are so important for our students. It’s never too early or too late to have conversations with students about the risks associated with partying and substances. It’s our goal that as a result of this assembly students will be more informed on the topic and thus make better choices, I believe knowledge is power.”

In the evening, there will be a presentation of the film for parents/guardians and community members in addition to a hands-on experience provided by Family and Children’s Counseling Services called, “Hidden Mischief;” a mock teenage bedroom, which invites participants to search for hidden drugs and paraphernalia, while learning about concealment methods and drug culture references. This will be followed by a discussion including question and answers. The evening presentation is intended