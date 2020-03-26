If state budget includes any additional funding it should be for medical supplies says Assemblyman Cliff Crouch

From the office of Assemblyman Cliff Crouch:

“Again, this week, talk continues that the governor and state Democrats plan to pass a budget that is riddled with non-budgetary items,” said Crouch. “Now is not the time to pursue your political agenda, our state and nation are facing a pandemic, this year’s budget should only address the state’s financial needs. If the budget were to include any additional funding, it should be sent immediately to hospitals and our healthcare workers on the front lines against the spread of the coronavirus. Our nurses and doctors desperately need medical supplies, this should be a budget priority, not legalizing marijuana.”