Identification/Pistol Permit Office set to reopen Monday, January 25

From the The Broome County Sheriff’s Office

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office will re-open the Identification/Pistol Permit Office, effective Monday, January 25, 2021. The hours of operation will be 8:30 am – 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

For the safety of our employees, as well as the general public, all business in this office will be done by APPOINTMENT ONLY. That will include, but not limited to, fingerprints, identification cards and pistol permits. If you fail to make an appointment, you will be turned away at the door.

To make an appointment, please call 607-778-2924.