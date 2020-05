From the office of Senator Chuck Schumer:

Citing a slew of unanswered questions related to exactly what the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has done --and is doing-- with its supply of chloroquine drugs, including hydroxychloroquine, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer demanded answers, today, on whether vets are being used for clandestine COVID-19 testing. Schumer said a recent bulk order not only spurs questions, but the lack of answers about the entire shipment—where exactly it went and why—has veterans groups concerned and alarmed.