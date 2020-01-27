Ice Bowl to Raise Money & Food for the Tioga County Rural Ministry Food Bank

Tioga County Rural Ministry Food Bank to Benefit as Greater Binghamton Disc Golfers Play in the 1st Annual Ice Bowl on February 15. This Event Cannot Be Canceled Because of Weather. No wimps or whiners are allowed!

(Endicott) The 1st annual DISC GOLF ICE BOWL will be held on Saturday February 15 at the Campville Commons Disc Golf Course on Brainard Rd in Endicott, NY.

Registration is open online at Discgolfscene.com and will be available on site at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 9:00 a.m. at the main shelter. The entry fee is $35, which includes a commemorative hoodie and all proceeds to the charity. All players are welcome regardless of ability.

Everyone will have a chance to win a prize. There will also be a closest-to-the-pin contest for prizes with the proceeds going to the charity.

Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the charity.

The first Disc Golf Ice Bowl was held in Columbia, Missouri in 1987. It was subsequently promoted as a day of disc golf solidarity in the gloom of winter by Disc Golf Hall of Fame member Rick Rothstein, who now resides in Kansas City.

Official Ice Bowls are played at courses all over the United States and Canada, as well as Europe in a corridor that runs from January 5 to March 3. Each event finds a charity to support, ideally to fight hunger. Since 1996, there have been close to 4,300 Ice Bowl events that have raised over $4.2 million.

The overall charitable fundraising goal for 2019 is $375,000 worldwide. In 2018, nearly $350K was raised at 197 Ice Bowls. Last year’s leading fundraiser was the Mile High Disc Golf Club Ice Bowl in Denver, Colorado that raised over $31K for the Food Bank of the Rockies.

The coldest Ice Bowl was -28°F in Sudbury, Ontario. The snowiest event was in Chelsea, Quebec where players trudged through or on 58 inches of snow.

The basic rules of the Ice Bowl are simple: 1) Under no circumstances can an Ice Bowl be postponed or cancelled; 2) No wimps or whiners are allowed; and 3) There are no excuses for not attending. (Either be there or be a wimp!)

Disc golf is similar to golf (disc golfers often call it “ball” or “stick” or “traditional” golf) in procedure, pace, and psychology. Instead of clubs and balls, disc golfers use golf discs (smaller, heavier, and aerodynamically superior to the Frisbees used for playing catch).

Instead of a cup, disc golfers “hole out” in a disc golf basket or target. Usually made of steel, it features a basket that is attached to a pole about two feet above the ground and has chain assemblies above the basket which acts as a backboard that stops the disc’s forward motion, causing it to drop into the basket.

Disc golfers play the throw from where it lies, and count each throw until the disc lands in the basket or within the chains. Disc golf is a lot of fun, quite challenging and relatively inexpensive to play.

The non-profit Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club organizes recreational play all year long at the area’s local courses, including winter weekends. For more information, visit http://greaterbinghamtondiscgolf.com/ or call 607.972.7525.

*****For more information: Contact Rick Powell, 607.972.7525, rick@hydroheaven.com*****