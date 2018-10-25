Close to 400 to gather to bake Challah,

world’s tastiest bread

In an evening of culture, creativity and generosity - Binghamton joins the global movement of Mega Challah Bakings around the world

Who: Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University

What: Mega Challah Bake

When: Thursday, October 25 at 7:00pm

Where: Binghamton University, Mandela Room – University Union

The Mega Challah Bake, a trailblazing program at which organizers expect between 350-400 students and community members to unite for an evening of fun, culture, creativity and generosity, will take place on Thursday, October 25 at 7pm at the Mandela Room in the Binghamton University Union. In recent years, hundreds of communities around the world have put on such events; Binghamton is excited to make its mark on the map.

At the event, spearheaded by Chabad and co-sponsored by close to twenty campus Greek groups and clubs, as well as local community organizations and temples, participants will learn how to mix, knead and shape their own Challah - the world’s most delicious bread.

Each participant will make two Challahs - one for them to enjoy, and one to give to someone who might appreciate the gesture. A portion of the additional challahs will be delivered to residents in local nursing homes and assisted living. Participants will also enjoy 8 different flavors of Challah to taste from – including Rosemary-garlic, Funfetti, “Smores” , “everything” and more – as well as go home with a specially designed apron as a memento from the event.

The event is open to the public and admission is $5 for BU Students and $7 for community members.

This year’s Mega Bake takes on additional resonance as it is being held to coincide with the worldwide Shabbos Project which aims to boost Shabbos observance amongst Jews around the world. Hundreds of communities around the world will be holding Challah bakes on this Thursday night to kick off the Shabbos project weekend.

“What’s amazing about this event is that we will all have a great time together, but more importantly, we will be coming together as a community” said Alyssa Levy ‘21, coordinator of the event. “I am so excited for Binghamton to be joining the global movement of Mega Challah Bakes!”

Hadasa Slonim, Co-Director of Programming at the Rohr Chabad Center, explains “While the Chabad Center has been hosting smaller Challah Baking workshops for over 30 years, the mega bakes bring an entirely new energy to this fun an meaningful activity”

"It is a huge undertaking with tons of students (130) involved in the project” explained Shiraz Otani '20, director of major programming for Chabad “But everyone involved agrees that all the effort is worth it when they see so many people get together for an evening of fun, food, and giving back".

The event is spearheaded by the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life and Co-Sponsored by Alexander Family, BU Convocations, Hillel At Binghamton, Harpur’s Ferry Ambulance, Student Association, Twin River Commons, ΑΕΠ, ΑΕΦ, ΖΒΤ, ΣΑΕΠ, ΤΚΕ, ΧΦ, Beth David Sisterhood, Chabad Women’s League, Binghamton Chapter Hadassah, Temple Concord, Temple Israel



For more information about this event and other events, log onto our website: www.JewishBU.com

For more information, please contact Rabbi Levi Slonim: lslonim@chabadofbinghamton.com, (607)-206-6443