Humane Society hosts bi-annual Bowl-a-Rama

|Grab your friends, family, or co-workers and join us for a day at the lanes!
The Humane Society will be hosting it’s bi-annual Bowl-a-Rama Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
The event will be held at Midway Lanes in Vestal.
All proceeds will benefit The Humane Society.
Event Details: Saturday, January 25, 2020 Midway Lanes 213 North Jensen Road Vestal, NY 1:30 PM Lane Assignment / 2:00 PM Bowling Begins $25 Per Person
Includes: 3 games of bowling (No Tap) Shoe rental Pizza, wings, & soda *Cash bar, 50/50, basket raffles, and a bake sale will be available *Door Prizes
*Payment due 1/25/2020
For more information or to register, please contact Lauren Heilweil at (607) 724-3709 x. 107 or LHeilweil@bchumanesoc.com