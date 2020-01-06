Humane Society hosts bi-annual Bowl-a-Rama

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Legislature held their First Special and Organizational Meeting of 2020 on January 2, 2020. At this meeting, Legislator Martha Sauerbrey was re-elected Chairwoman of the Tioga County Legislature for 2020.

Legislator Ed Hollenbeck was re-elected as 1st Deputy Chair and Legislator Dale Weston was re-elected as the 2nd Deputy Chair of the Legislature for 2020.