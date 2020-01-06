Humane Society hosts bi-annual Bowl-a-Rama

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:
Grab your friends, family, or co-workers and join us for a day at the lanes!

The Humane Society will be hosting it’s bi-annual Bowl-a-Rama Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

The event will be held at Midway Lanes in Vestal.
All proceeds will benefit The Humane Society.

Event Details: Saturday, January 25, 2020 Midway Lanes 213 North Jensen Road Vestal, NY 1:30 PM Lane Assignment / 2:00 PM Bowling Begins $25 Per Person

Includes: 3 games of bowling (No Tap) Shoe rental Pizza, wings, & soda *Cash bar, 50/50, basket raffles, and a bake sale will be available *Door Prizes

*Payment due 1/25/2020

For more information or to register, please contact Lauren Heilweil at (607) 724-3709 x. 107 or LHeilweil@bchumanesoc.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now