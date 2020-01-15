Humane Society host’s bi-annual Bowl-a-Rama

From The Humane Society:
Grab your friends, family, or co-workers and join us for a day at the lanes!
The Humane Society will be hosting it’s bi-annual Bowl-a-Rama Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The event will be held at Midway Lanes in Vestal. All proceeds will benefit The Humane Society.
Event Details:
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Midway Lanes
213 North Jensen Road
Vestal, NY
1:30 PM Lane Assignment / 2:00 PM Bowling Begins
$25 Per Person Includes:
3 games of bowling (No Tap)
Shoe rental
Pizza, wings, & soda
*Cash bar, 50/50, basket raffles, and a bake sale will be available *Door Prizes
*Payment due 1/25/2020For more information or to register, please contact Lauren Heilweil at (607) 724-3709 x. 107 or LHeilweil@bchumanesoc.com