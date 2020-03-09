HUD Awards Binghamton housing authority $237,000 to promote employment and self-sufficiency for public housing residents

From the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development:

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded $36 million to public housing agencies, non-profit organizations, resident associations, and tribal grantees across the nation to hire or retain service coordinators who help connect all public housing residents with employment training, financial literacy services, educational opportunities, and health and wellness programs. Watch Secretary Carson’s announcement video here.

The Binghamton Housing Authority was awarded $237,000.

“Connecting families with the resources they need to invest in themselves gives them the opportunity to become self-sufficient,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

“HUD is proud to give our local partners the resources they need to help their residents reach the next level.”



These grants are awarded through HUD’s Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency – Service Coordinators program (ROSS-SC), which supports local, innovative strategies that link housing assistance with public and private resources to enable participating families to increase their earned income; reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance; and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.

Through needs assessments, case management, and referrals to community and web-based services, Service Coordinators help each participant advance towards these goals in ways that best fit their needs, personal priorities, and interests.



“Navigating the complex health care and jobs training industries can be extremely intimidating. Sometimes we just need some guidance to take that first step towards financial independence,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “ROSS Service Coordinators are an invaluable resource for public housing residents because they provide needed support that can move them towards self-sufficiency.” More than $10 million of the funding announced today is being awarded to grantees located in Opportunity Zones. Created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones aim to stimulate long-term investments in low-income communities.