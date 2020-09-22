How Deer Affect Your Woods Wednesday, September 30th, 7:00-8:00pm Zoom Meeting

From the Waterman Conservation Education Center

Kristi Sullivan, Wildlife Biologist at Cornell University, will discuss the effects deer are having on New York’s woodlands, and share clues you can use to determine the degree to which deer are affecting a particular forest. Learn how deer browsing affects the health and future of your forest and the plants and animals that live there. Find out how you can get and use AVID, a citizen science method to Assess Vegetation Impacts from Deer aviddeer.com, to learn if deer are affecting your woods.

Register in advance for this free Zoom meeting:

https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqd-Cuqz8rGtOvUcFsP5aYqHiKwEtaX5kf

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Co-sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Waterman Conservation Education Center.