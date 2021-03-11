House Votes to Send Rep. Delgado Formula for Direct Local Aid to President Biden’s Desk

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON – Today, the House voted to pass the American Rescue Plan and send the legislation to President Joe Biden. The American Rescue Plan includes U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado’s (NY-19) bill, the Direct Support for Communities Act, which establishes a formula for local aid that delivers $130.2 billion to counties and municipalities across the United States. The formula will bring over $400 million directly to local governments in New York’s 19th Congressional District. The American Rescue Plan will also deliver millions more to Rep. Delgado’s district through direct stimulus checks, the Paycheck Protection Program, agricultural assistance, child tax credits, restaurant relief, rural broadband funding, and more.

“The American Rescue Plan will get shots in residents’ arms, money in pockets, kids in school, open signs on Main Street, and dollars directly to local governments,” said Rep. Delgado. “Last week, I met with over 100 local officials who desperately need federal support. Today, I am honored and humbled that my bill to deliver this long overdue funding to counties, cities, towns, and villages is headed to the president’s desk along with meaningful relief for families, farmers, small business owners, students, school districts, and veterans. I am proud to have advocated for our local leaders in Washington and played an instrumental role in the crafting of the American Rescue Plan.”

Under Rep. Delgado’s Direct Support for Communities Act formula, and according to House Committee on Oversight estimates, NY-19 towns and villages would get over $160 million in relief. Additionally, NY-19 counties would receive an estimated:

Broome County: $36,940,000

Columbia County: $11,530,000

Delaware County: $8,560,000

Dutchess County: $57,060,000

Greene County: $9,015,000

Montgomery County: $9,550,000

Otsego County: $11,540,000

Rensselaer County: $30,780,000

Schoharie County: $6,010,000

Sullivan County: $14,630,000

Ulster County: $34,440,000

The American Rescue Plan also delivers:

$1,400 direct stimulus checks

An increase in the Child Tax Credit to $3,000 per child and $3,600 for a child under age 6

$20 billion to establish a national COVID-19 Vaccination Program

$130 billion to help K-12 schools re-open safely

$39 billion to support colleges and universities

$39 billion for child care and early learning

An extension of unemployment benefits and exemption of up to $10,200 from federal taxes

Expands Affordable Care Act subsidies

$27.5 billion for emergency rental assistance

$10 billion to help homeowners struggling to afford their housing

$3.6 billion to maintain and improve food and agricultural supply chain resilience

Increases Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding and expands eligibility for the program

Creates a $28 billion Restaurant Revitalization fund

$15 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program

$500 million in rural initiatives to help hospitals

$14.5 billion for VA health care and to speed up benefits

$50 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund

$1.4 billion for Older Americans Act funding to support community-based and in-house services for older adults

$4 billion for expanding behavioral and mental health services

