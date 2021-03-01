House Votes to Pass Delgado Local Funding Formula in American Rescue Plan

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON – Last night, the House voted to pass the American Rescue Plan, including U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado’s (NY-19) local funding formula that delivers $130.2 billion to local governments across the United States. The formula will bring over $400 million directly to local governments in New York’s 19th Congressional District. The American Rescue Plan will also deliver millions more to Rep. Delgado’s district through direct stimulus checks, the Paycheck Protection Program, agricultural assistance, child tax credits, restaurant relief, rural broadband funding, and more.

“I am honored and humbled to deliver long-overdue direct federal COVID-19 funding to our counties, cities, towns, and villages,” said Rep. Delgado. “Since last May, I have been fighting to get local governments critical relief so they can continue providing essential services, tackle public works projects, and revitalize their economies. From Delaware County to Schoharie County to Greene County, I have spoken with dozens of local leaders who have been clear — they need this funding. The American Rescue Plan delivers meaningful assistance to folks across NY-19 and the United States. I will keep fighting until this legislation is finalized and dollars are delivered.”

Under Rep. Delgado’s funding formula, and according to House Committee on Oversight estimates, NY-19 counties would receive:

Broome County: $36,000,000

Columbia County: $12,000,000

Delaware County: $9,000,000

Dutchess County: $57,000,000

Greene County: $9,000,000

Montgomery County: $10,000,000

Otsego County: $12,000,000

Rensselaer County: $31,000,000

Schoharie County: $6,000,000

Sullivan County: $15,000,000

Ulster County: $34,000,000

Click Here for local funding estimates for states, counties, cities, towns, and villages.

Click Here for a breakdown of Rep. Antonio Delgado’s local funding formula.

Click Here for a summary of the American Rescue Plan.