House Passes Emergency Coronavirus Legislation with Delgado Measures to Provide $26.5 billion to Support Small Businesses and Farmers

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) voted to pass a third bipartisan emergency relief package to support working families, small businesses, and family farms struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. The package passed today includes two provisions Congressman Delgado championed including his Small Business Repayment Relief Act which provides $17 billion in loan relief for small businesses throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and $9.4 billion in disaster relief for small and mid-sized farmers.

“Coronavirus presents a challenge unlike anything our nation has seen before. Today I joined a broad bipartisan coalition in voting to pass emergency relief legislation to support upstate New Yorkers as we live through this global health emergency. This legislation includes critical support for every American worker, expanded unemployment insurance, much-needed child nutrition to keep our young people from going hungry while out of school, and funding to support our hospitals as well as health care and other essential workers on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Delgado said. “The emergency package passed today also includes my Small Business Repayment Relief Act, which automatically waives SBA loan repayments for up to six months. Additionally, as our family farms experience new challenges during an already difficult farm economy, we secured $9.5 billion in direct disaster assistance payments to aid our local producers during this public health crisis. New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and this legislation is by no means a panacea—but today the House took important, bipartisan steps to support those in need. I will continue to advocate for working families, family farms, small businesses, including the self-employed, and everyone being asked to make immense sacrifices all across our upstate communities.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provides:

$260 Billion in Dramatically Expanded Unemployment Benefits: Includes numerous provisions to improve unemployment benefits including providing an additional $600 per week for the next four months, providing for an additional 13 weeks of federally funded extended benefits, and expanding eligibility to include self-employed workers, part-time workers, and freelancers.

Provides for immediate, direct cash payments to lower-and middle-income Americans of $1,200 for each adult and $500 for each child, beginning to phase out at an annual income of $75,000 for an individual and $150,000 for a household. These payments will provide individuals with the cash they need right now to survive with much of the economy currently shut down. More Than $375 Billion in Small Business Relief: Provides more than $375 billion in small business relief, including $349 billion for forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees and keep them on the payroll. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act also includes Rep. Delgado’s Small Business Repayment Relief Act, which provides$17 billion for six months of debt relief for current and new SBA borrowers.

$400 million for FEMA grants, including $100 million in Firefighter Grants to provide personal protective equipment, supplies, and reimbursements, $100 million for Emergency Management Performance Grants which focus on emergency preparedness, and $200 million for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program which provides shelter, food, and supportive services through local service organizations.

The legislation also provides extensive assistance for local communities, including:

$200 million for CMS to assist nursing homes with infection control and support CMS and states as they work to save lives and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

$3.5 billion in additional funding for the Child Care Development Block Grant to provide child care assistance to health care sector employees, emergency responders, sanitation workers, and other workers deemed essential during the response to the coronavirus.

More than $6.5 billion in federal funding for the Economic Development Administration to help mitigate the local economic crisis and rebuild impacted industries like upstate New York's tourism industry.

$15.85 billion to help our nation's veterans, including to help treat COVID-19, purchase test kits, and procure personal protective equipment for clinicians, and $590 million in dedicated funding to treat vulnerable veterans, including homeless veterans and those in VA-run nursing homes.

$15.5 billion in additional SNAP funding; $8.8 billion for Child Nutrition Programs; and $450 million for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) to assist food banks across the country.

$425 million to increase access to mental health services in communities.