House Passes Bipartisan Small Business Legislation Cosponsored by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22), member of the House Small Business Committee, today applauded passage of H.R. 1799, the PPP Extension Act, a bipartisan bill that will extend the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which is set to expire on March 31, 2021, by two months.



The PPP has been tremendously effective at providing targeted relief to small businesses across New York’s 22nd District, where 94% of employers are small businesses. As of March 7, 2021, the Small Business Administration reported that approximately $120 billion remains in unused funding for the program.



“My focus in Congress is to deliver targeted relief to the families and small businesses in our communities that are hurting,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “The bipartisan legislation passed today by the House will extend the vitally important Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. As a member of the House Small Business Committee, I was proud to cosponsor and support this bill. It is exactly the kind of constructive, bipartisan solution the American people expect Congress to deliver.”



“As America begins to open up for business and vaccines become more widely distributed across the country, we must provide targeted relief for small businesses that need it most,” said Small Business Committee Ranking Member Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO). “This bipartisan legislation will provide a commonsense extension to the Paycheck Protection Program and the tools for Main Street USA to contribute to their local economies once again. I would like to thank Congresswoman Tenney for her crucial support on this issue.”