House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Claudia Tenney in her bid for Congress

New Hartford, N.Y.- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced today his endorsement of Claudia Tenney for Congress in NY-22 this cycle.



“I am proud to endorse Claudia Tenney for Congress. As a small business owner and Marine mom, she has a unique perspective and insight into the needs of the people in her community. Last Congress, President Trump and I worked tirelessly alongside Claudia, who brought historic resources to Upstate New York. I am supporting Claudia Tenney so together we can get back to work and deliver real results for our country.”



“I am thankful for the support and endorsement of Rep. Kevin McCarthy. I worked closely with Rep. McCarthy and President Trump last Congress to deliver historic results for Upstate New York, including vital funding for our Air Force Research Lab, record opioid funding, the largest pay raise for our troops in recent history and much more,” Tenney said.

“We currently have a representative who is more focused on impeachment and obstruction rather than results for our community. It’s time we send a representative to Washington who will fight for you in Congress.”



