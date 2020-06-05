Honoring Black Lives event in Delhi TOMORROW, Saturday June 6

Hosted by Get Woke film series and friends:

Join us on Saturday, June 6 at 1 pm as we peacefully gather to mourn the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and many others at the hands of a racist law enforcement and justice system. This is not only a rally, but also a living, breathing, feeling monument to Black lives and against white supremacy.

**PLEASE WEAR A MASK & PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. AND PLEASE BRING A SIGN.

We will meet at the Courthouse Square at 1 pm for brief remarks. Following that, we’ll disperse to marked points along Main St., which will provide the recommended 6 feet social distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Also, this social distancing measure will spread our messages down the length of Main Street.

NOTE: As part of this event, a temporary memorial will be in placed in the Square from 12-3pm featuring images of 30+ Black victims of police violence. We encourage folks to bring a flower or some other perishable offering to place at the memorial.

#blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #getwokecatskills