Home Central’s Ryan Rennells Named Young Retailer of the Year

From Home Central:

Owego, NY—While 2020 was certainly full of hardship for many, there are some inspiring stories of resourceful and creative people who have worked tirelessly to turn struggle into success. Home Central General Manager Ryan Rennells is one of those remarkable individuals, and his dedication to his work at the store’s three locations (Owego, Vestal and Candor) has been recognized by the North American Hardware and Paint Association, (NHPA) an industry-leading network for independent home improvement retailers. Rennells was selected from a slew of inspiring independent home improvement, paint and decorating retailers younger than 35 across North America as one of eight honorees representing the future of the industry.

2020 was certainly a challenging year for Home Central, as a fire wreaked havoc on its Vestal location in February 2020, which was shortly followed by the safety concerns, changing needs and supply chain disruptions associated with the emergence of the pandemic stay-at-home order in March.

Despite these significant challenges, Rennells set to work rebuilding the popular Vestal location, while growing sales and retaining customers at the other two locations by catering to DIYers tackling projects while spending so much time at home. While restoring the Vestal location, Rennells added value in the form of a commercial showroom to preserve a steady flow of customers for the materials side of the business, in addition to retaining Vestal’s displaced employees. With the Vestal location back open and looking better than ever, it’s clear that Rennells’ hard work and dedication to both Home Central customers and employees has paid off.

Renells’ career highlights in his three years in a management capacity at Home Central include supervision of the construction of the Candor location from the ground-up, as well as spearheading the expansion of the stores’ paint offerings, which resulted in doubling the paint sale revenue.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to be recognized by NHPA alongside other innovative young retailers making a difference in their communities,” said Rennells. “I strive to continue to make Home

Central both a friendly neighborhood destination for projects big and small, as well as a great place to work for our valued employees, who are instrumental in our success.” To find out more about Home Central, visit homecentralstores.com or visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/homecentralny.