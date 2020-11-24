Holiday Toy Drive for Families Impacted by Mass Incarceration

From Citizen Action of NY:

Sun Dec 20th from 2-6pm at the United Presbyterian Church on 42 Chenango St Binghamton

The Demand Justice campaign is hosting a Holiday Toy Drive to foster community support for families who are directly impacted by mass incarceration. Demand Justice is working to end Mass Incarceration in Broome County, which has the highest incarceration rate in NYS. Because we believe in positive alternatives to incarceration that work to restore rather than punish, and are aware that during the holiday season, families and children are more severely impacted by the absence of a loved one, we have joined as a community to provide gifts, resources and a Holiday Celebration for our families.

Please use the link below to make a tax-deductible contribution through the Public Policy and Education Fund of New York BingToyDrive.com

Sponsored by: Citizen Action of New York, JUST, PLOT and TruthFarm

Go to BingToyDrive.com

for donations, registrations, and wishlist purchases.