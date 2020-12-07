Holiday To-Go Drive thru Luncheon at Senior Centers

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Everyone is invited to pick up a holiday to-go meal on Wednesday, December 16 around 12:15
pm at Broome County Senior Centers. The meal will include beef stroganoff, sides, and an
éclair for dessert.

To-go meal reservations must be made by 12 noon on December 15 by calling the center
where you wish to pick up your meal:

  1. Broome West 785-1777 2801 Wayne St., Endwell
  2. Eastern Broome 693-2069 27 Golden Ln., Harpursville
  3. First Ward 729-6214 226 Clinton St., Binghamton
  4. Johnson City 797-1149 30 Brocton St., Johnson City
  5. North Shore Towers 772-6214 24 Isbell St., Binghamton
  6. Northern Broome 692-3405 12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point
  7. Vestal 754-9596 201 Main St., Vestal
  8. Deposit (Thursday 12/17) 778-2115 14 Monument St., Deposit

The suggested contribution for this meal is $4.00 for those age 60+ and spouse of any age.
For those under age 60, the charge is $5.00. Those age 60+ and their spouse of any age will not be denied service due to an inability or unwillingness to contribute.

What: “Holiday To-Go Drive thru Luncheon at Senior Centers”
When: December 16, 2020 around 12:15 pm (December 17 in Deposit)
Where: Broome County Senior Centers
Who: For all seniors, family, and friends

