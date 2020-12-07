From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Everyone is invited to pick up a holiday to-go meal on Wednesday, December 16 around 12:15

pm at Broome County Senior Centers. The meal will include beef stroganoff, sides, and an

éclair for dessert.



To-go meal reservations must be made by 12 noon on December 15 by calling the center

where you wish to pick up your meal:



Broome West 785-1777 2801 Wayne St., Endwell Eastern Broome 693-2069 27 Golden Ln., Harpursville First Ward 729-6214 226 Clinton St., Binghamton Johnson City 797-1149 30 Brocton St., Johnson City North Shore Towers 772-6214 24 Isbell St., Binghamton Northern Broome 692-3405 12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point Vestal 754-9596 201 Main St., Vestal Deposit (Thursday 12/17) 778-2115 14 Monument St., Deposit



The suggested contribution for this meal is $4.00 for those age 60+ and spouse of any age.

For those under age 60, the charge is $5.00. Those age 60+ and their spouse of any age will not be denied service due to an inability or unwillingness to contribute.



What: “Holiday To-Go Drive thru Luncheon at Senior Centers”

When: December 16, 2020 around 12:15 pm (December 17 in Deposit)

Where: Broome County Senior Centers

Who: For all seniors, family, and friends