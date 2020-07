From The Broome County Department of Public Works:

TOWN OF NANTICOKE, NY – The Broome County Landfill will have a change in hours for

the upcoming July 4th holiday. The Landfill will be open on Friday, July 3rd from 7:00 a.m. to

12:00 p.m. and will be closed on Saturday, July 4th

.

Residents with questions can contact the Division of Solid Waste at 778-2250 or visit

http://www.gobroomecounty.com/solidwaste.