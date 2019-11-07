From the Agency:

The Agency, Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and their partners at FIVE South College Drive are taking an active role in helping those in need this holiday season.

Beginning on Monday, November 4, 2019, visitors to the FIVE South College Drive building, on the corner of the SUNY Broome campus can participate in “Holiday Giving at FIVE South College Drive”.

The organizations have paired with two area charities: the Family Enrichment Network and CHOW.

There is a holiday “giving tree” with gift tags of items for families and children in need located in the lobby of the building as well as a CHOW bin for the collection on non-perishable food items.

Participants can either donate non-perishable foods to CHOW, receive a tag from the Holiday Giving tree or contribute to both collections.

The holiday tree and the CHOW bin will be located in the lobby until Monday December 2, when all items need to be collected for distribution.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Stacey Duncan, executive director of The Agency and president & CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage people to stop in and pick up a gift tag or donate to CHOW.”

CHOW, otherwise known as the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, strives to respond to the issue of hunger and food scarcity in the Broome County area through providing residents with accessible, low or no cost food items and meals through the help of their over 100 partners and over 30,000 hours of volunteer hours each year.



CHOW parcels out about 2 million pounds of food a year, and over 175,000 pounds a month as they tackle barriers such as transportation, food deserts, and a lack of fresh produce or healthy foods for those in need.

The Family Enrichment Network (FEN) facilitates the growth of stronger families through many programs focused on early education and family services.

Their programs encompass comprehensive child and family development for low-income families, literacy, special education, child care, and more important community and family support services.

Join FIVE South College Drive in saying “bah humbug” to inaction and embrace the holiday spirit this season.

Help a family in need during the holidays this year and share the gift of giving!

For more information on ways to give at FIVE South College Drive, please contact Carrie Hornbeck at 607.584.9000 or clh@theagency-ny.com.