“Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier” Highlighting 150 years of Railroading

From the Tioga County Historical Society:

In partnership with the Susquehanna Valley Railroad Society, the exhibit will feature many rare photos of early railroad locomotives and equipment. Photos include of all of Tioga County’s RR depots, and other RR sites in the county.



This exhibit will contain historic information pertaining to Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Chemung, Chenango, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties. Live presentations about the people, places, trains, buildings and bridges of the past 150 years of railroad history will take place on June 26, August 14 and September 11.

Two musical performances next to the Susquehanna River by “Ridin

The Rails” is scheduled for July 10th @ 2 pm and 3 pm

Tickets available at the door.

For further details, contact the museum at

