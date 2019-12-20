Highlighting Small, Family Farms in NY-19, Delgado Urges House Passage of USMCA

From the office of Rep. Antonio Delgado

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19), a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, spoke on the House floor to call for bipartisan support on the USMCA, the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

Rep. Delgado’s remarks discuss the importance of the USMCA to small farms upstate and highlights improved labor enforcement provisions secured in the final agreement. Below is a video and transcript of his remarks:

“Thank you Mr. Speaker. Thank you, to the Chairman for yielding. My district, New York’s 19th Congressional District, is home to nearly 5,000 farms. These are not large or corporate operations. They’re small, family farms passed down from one generation to the next. These family farmers across my district—from dairy, to organic, to vegetable, to diversified farmers—are being squeezed by market consolidation, lower prices and unfavorable conditions during this downturn in the farm economy.

“Today, the House has an opportunity to provide a long-overdue tool for their success. In a word, stability. The USMCA will maintain – and in some cases increase for our farmers – access to critical markets in Canada and Mexico. I’ll cast my vote to ratify this important agreement with strengthened protections for American workers and organized labor, as well as facility-specific enforcement mechanisms for these new terms.

“I’ll close with a reminder: this is not a panacea. Our small farmers are facing significant headwinds and it is our duty as a body to support this time-honored tradition in upstate New York and across our country. I yield back.”

Click here to watch Rep. Delgado’s full remarks.