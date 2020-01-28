High School Students to Conduct Vaping Experiment Information Provided by Cornell ASSET Program

From the Whitney Point Central School District:

Students in Mr. Hartley’s Living Environment classes will conduct a vaping experiment with Tetrahymena this week.

The class will spend Wednesday, January 29 – the first day of a two-day lab session – reviewing background information provided by the Advancing Secondary Science Education through Tetrahymena (ASSET) program at Cornell University.

This information includes a brief history on what has led to current vaping trends, plus issues and concerns from across the globe.

On Thursday, January 30, the students will conduct lab experiments using Tetrahymena, a single-celled live protozoan that is safe and easy to grow and worth with, and that exhibits many of the biological characteristics of larger, multicellular organisms. They will test for the effects of e-cigarette vapor on these living cells.

Lab protocols, question sheets and other information are provided as attachments to this release.

DATE & TIME (Lab Experiments): Thursday, January 30 – 10:27 to 11:09 a.m. OR 12:27 to 1:09 p.m.

LOCATION: Whitney Point High School, 10 Keibel Road, Whitney Point