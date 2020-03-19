Herstory, an Artsy Online Exclusive Exhibition

From Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts:

Online art exhibitions are a great way to fill the arts and culture void with the temporary closure of museums and galleries. That is why ABFA is pleased to announce our first ever online exclusive Artsy show.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts presents a curated, online only exhibition celebrating the female artists we are privileged to represent. “HERSTORY” highlights the different mediums, styles, and approaches of 11 artists.

The show features works by Alexandra Davis, Ariel DeAndrea, Jessica Fridrich, Cheryl Kelley, Pamela Earnshaw Kelly, Natalija Mijatovic, Sharon Moody, Na Chainkua Reindorf, Nadine Robbins, Stephanie Schechter, and Jackie K. Seo.

Click here to view: https://www.artsy.net/show/anthony-brunelli-fine-arts-herstory