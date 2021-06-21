“HEREOES IN HUMANISM” Purely Technique & OUR Co.

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

HEROES IN HUMANISM is Purely Technique’s 8th dance concert and fundraiser. It showcases dance arts in a theatrical venue featuring OUR Company work, which celebrates love and explores concepts, ideas, and feelings that cause us to contemplate and perhaps evolve.



This year’s theme, “Heroes in Humanism”, exploresavenues related to ‘real- life heroes’ dedicated to the betterment of humankind.The evening celebrates movement, human emotion, and healing.Purely Technique’s OUR Company is under the artistic direction of Erin Saddlemire, who utilizes the thoughts, feelings, and actions of her dancers through improvisational structures and storytelling. Their ideas are an integral part of OUR Company’s creative process.



HEROS IN HUMANISM also features the hard work of Purely Technique dance classes and solo students. These dancers share a tremendous passion for dance arts. The show will also have guest performances by Dynamic Dance and Movement. It is tradition to hold the annual dance concert as a fundraiser. Each year an arts club ororganization within the Greater Binghamton community is chosen as a beneficiary group. This year Endicott Performing Arts Center was chosen and Endicott Performing Arts Center will also host this year’s event.



There will be one performance of HEROS IN HUMANISM on Thursday June 24th at 7:00PM.The performance will be held in the Robert Eckert Theater located at 102 Washington Avenue in Endicott, NY. (EPAC)



Reserved Seating Tickets go on Sale Thursday June 17th.Tickets will also be available at the door and are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and children 5 and under are admitted for free. For ticket purchase contact Erin Saddlemire at purelytechniquedance@gmail.com or call 607.245.6366. Erin Saddlemire can also be contacted through Purely Technique’s website at www.purelytechniquedance.org

*Masks and social distancing may be required.