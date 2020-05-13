HERE.THERE.EVERYWHERE: Images from Around the World – A Virtual Exhibition by Kim Ezra Shienbaum

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga County, NY – HERE. THERE. EVERYWHERE: Images from Around the World is a new, virtual exhibition by photographer, Kim Ezra Shienbaum. The show will open on Friday, June 5, at 5:00 p.m. at http://www.tiogaartscouncil.org/and on https://www.facebook.com/tiogaarts.council.

Shienbaum states: “Like many artists, and inspired by them, I eventually chose to explore new artistic directions. Having traveled abroad many times I had visited cities some of which, like Paris, London or Buenos Aires, are undoubtedly very beautiful. I had photographed them many times. Now I sought a fresh approach. So, late in 2019, I left behind representational images and began to explore abstract expressionist and other forms of experimental photography as a transformative way to present cityscapes focusing on shapes instead. This exhibit covers my journey both artistically and personally and it is why I have chosen to call it HERE. THERE. EVERYWHERE: Images from Around the World.”

Please enjoy this virtual show and contact tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to purchase a piece. Thank you!