Helping Celebrate Abilities hosts its 17th Annual Golf Tournament, Aug 15th

HCA will host its 17th Annual Golf Tournament, sponsored by Peoples Security Bank and Trust on Thursday, August 15th, at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. The Captain and Crew format will begin with registration at 11:30 followed by lunch and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Golfer registration includes lunch, dinner, cart and greens, golfer goodie bags and several raffles and prizes. To sign up to be a sponsor and/or team registration, visit our website at www.hcaserves.com.

HCA is welcoming prize donations as well!