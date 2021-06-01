Help Support local construction of Habitat Homes through art!

From the Broome County Habitat for Humanity:
Follow the link below to see what we have to offer, and how to purchase this museum-quality canvas art from named, independent, and unnamed artists, all reasonably priced for fundraising at 30% or more off retail and gallery costs.
https://www.broomehabitat.org/uploads/1/1/3/1/113172145/master_book_for_art_sale.pdf
ART PRE-SALE
(online catalogue and phone orders)
May 17th—June 4th
IN-PERSON ART SALE
(and Pre-sale Pick Up)
Saturday, June 5th ~ 10 AM to 1 PM
103 Adams Ave in Endicott
All items are first come, first served, with payment. Credit cards accepted.
All sales are final and pre-sold art will be ready for pick up on
Saturday, June 5th 10 AM to 1 PM or
Wednesday, June 9th 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM
To purchase, call the Habitat office at 607-239-4783
or email info@broomehabtiat.org