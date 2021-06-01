Help Support local construction of Habitat Homes through art!

From the Broome County Habitat for Humanity:

Follow the link below to see what we have to offer, and how to purchase this museum-quality canvas art from named, independent, and unnamed artists, all reasonably priced for fundraising at 30% or more off retail and gallery costs.

https://www.broomehabitat.org/uploads/1/1/3/1/113172145/master_book_for_art_sale.pdf

ART PRE-SALE

(online catalogue and phone orders)

May 17th—June 4th

IN-PERSON ART SALE

(and Pre-sale Pick Up)

Saturday, June 5th ~ 10 AM to 1 PM

103 Adams Ave in Endicott

All items are first come, first served, with payment. Credit cards accepted.

All sales are final and pre-sold art will be ready for pick up on

Saturday, June 5th 10 AM to 1 PM or

Wednesday, June 9th 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

To purchase, call the Habitat office at 607-239-4783

or email info@broomehabtiat.org