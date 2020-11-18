Help Spread Holiday Cheer with Handmade Cards

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) wants to help spread holiday cheer this year by making 300 handmade holiday-themed cards and delivering them to Riverview Manor Health Care and Elderwood at Waverly before Christmas. To do this, we need your help!

If you or your family want to participate:

· Draw a Christmas or holiday scene on a piece of construction paper

· On the inside, write the greeting “Happy Holidays”

· Sign your First Name only

· Deliver it to Tioga Arts Council at 179 Front Street by noon on December 15

· PS: Feel free to make more than one card!

Cards will be delivered to homes on December 15 and 16. Please join us, make a card, and help spread a little cheer this year around Tioga County.