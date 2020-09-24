Help Keep the HOWLween Spirit Alive!

From the the Broome County Humane Society:

Join the Broome County Humane Society and Equinox Broadcasting for a COVID friendly HOWLween Trunk or Treat in the Shelter parking lot with our adoptable pups!

We need YOU to help hand out candy and keep the HOWLween spirit alive!



Participating cars for ‘Trunk or Treat’ will be expected to bring a vehicle to the event to give candy away to ‘trunk or treaters’ out of the trunk/truck bed/etc. and stay for the entire event from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on October 24th. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicle in keeping with the Halloween theme and may bring materials related to their organization to disperse to participants (if applicable).



Set up time will be from 12:00pm-1:00pm.

All participants are required to provide their own candy, wear masks and use gloves (gloves will be provided).



SIGN UP TODAY!