HELIOS CARE Named National Tipping Point Challenge Top 25 Finalist

From Helios Care

Helios Care has been selected as a Top 25 finalist in the second round

of The Tipping Point Challenge sponsored by the Center to Advance Palliative Care and The

John A. Hartford Foundation.



Helios Care is being recognized for its Choices Palliative Care program. The Choices

program was designed to help manage symptoms, increase comfort, and improve the quality of

life for patients with a serious illness and their caregivers. The program includes nursing and

social work care, telehealth and 24/7 telephone support provided in the safety of the home. The

program eased the burden for patients and caregivers and resulted in a 73% reduction in

hospital admissions and emergency room visits for patients.



“We are very proud to be recognized for this innovative population health approach to

identify and address patients with serious illness and unmet needs,” said Dan Ayres, President

and CEO of Helios Care. “The future of healthcare is care in the home, which we practice every

day, innovating to better serve our communities. Innovation is in our DNA; the recognition is a

tribute to our staff. We are honored to be in the company of so many national leaders in

expanding access to high quality palliative care services.”



The John A. Hartford Foundation Tipping Point Challenge is a national competition

designed to catalyze the spread of skills, ideas, and solutions that will improve health care

delivery for all people living with serious illness. It was open to all health care organizations,

settings, disciplines, and specialties across the US, and over 100 initiatives were submitted. The

goal of this second round is to catalyze innovation that will make positive, breakthrough change

in the care of serious illness. Winners will be announced in October 2021.