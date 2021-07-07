Helio Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer Elected to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing Board

Syracuse, NY ― Jeremy Klemanski, Helio Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer was elected to serve on the board of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

He will be representing New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a national organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of nearly 3,500 mental health and substance use services organizations and more than 10 million children, adults, and families they serve.

They advocate for policies to ensure equitable access to high-quality services in addition to promoting a better understanding of mental health wellbeing as a component of comprehensive health care.

For more information about the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, please visit www.nationalcouncil.com.

Helio Health President and C.E.O. Jeremy Klemanski shared, “I am humbled and honored to serve the Board of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing by representing the people served, and the people providing services in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.”

Mr. Klemanski serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Health and The Helio Health Foundation.

He is the current Chair of the Board of the NYS Association of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers, and the Chair of the Board of Omnes LLC, IPA which is a locally based Behavioral Health Care Provider Collaborative.

During his leadership, Helio Health has grown to a 1,345-bed continuum of care comprised of Inpatient, Residential, Housing, Outpatient, Training, In-Community, Recovery and Aftercare Services divisions, with operations in Binghamton, Rochester, Utica and Syracuse, NY.

Helio Health operates one of the original Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic’s opened 7/1/2017. He also founded the Helio Health Training Institute.

Currently he serves on the NYS Association of Addiction Services and Addiction Professionals Board of Directors (Chair), Onondaga County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, NYS OASAS Administrative/Regulatory Relief Task Force, and the Boards of Directors of both the CNY and Finger Lakes Behavioral Health Care Collaboratives.

Additionally, in June 2013, Mr. Klemanski was appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, and confirmed by the NYS Legislature, to serve on the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs Advisory Council, on which he currently serves as the chair of the Investigator and Law Enforcement Training committee.

Previously, he has served on the CCSI Board of Directors, NYS DOH/OASAS Detox Reform Task Force, CNY Alcohol and Drug Association (President), CNY Care Collaborative Compliance Committee, and the Salvation Army Mohawk Valley Advisory Board.

Helio Health operates facilities in Syracuse, Rochester, Utica, and Binghamton New York.