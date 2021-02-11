Health advisory: Gonorrhea increasing in Broome County

From The Broome County Health Department:

The Broome County Health Department is reporting a 50% increase of gonorrhea diagnoses from 2019 to 2020. The increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is being reported not only locally but also statewide.

The increase of cases can be attributed to various reasons, including delaying preventive screening visits due to COVID-19. Without preventive screenings, many STIs go undetected because a person can be infected without experiencing symptoms.

The Broome County Health Department wishes to remind residents of the importance of screenings and safe sex practices. “Our local providers and healthcare facilities offer virtual appointments which are a great resource to discuss your risk of contracting a STI,” states Rebecca Kaufman, Director of Broome County Health Department.

Additionally, if you are diagnosed with an STI, such as gonorrhea or chlamydia ask a medical provider about Expedited Partner Therapy, or more commonly known as “EPT”. It is vital to not only treat yourself but also your partner. With EPT a provider can prescribe medications for you and your partner without an additional appointment.

For more information about STIs and EPT call the Broome County Health Department at 607-778-2839 or check out: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/std/