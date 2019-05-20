Headshot Pop-Up Day Planned at Tioga Chamber

OWEGO, N.Y. – The Tioga Chamber is hosting a “Headshot Pop-up Day” at the Tioga Chamber office on Wednesday, June 5 from 9 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Heather Esposito Photography will be partnering with the Tioga Chamber for this event.  Each session will include 10 minutes of photography, instant proofing and image selection. Registrants will receive 1 digital image with print release in color & black and white for $40. Tioga Chamber member pricing is $25.  Additional images will be available for purchase at $15 each. 

  • Event:  Headshot Pop-Up Day
  • Date:  Wednesday, June 5, 2019
  • Time:  By appointment from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. 
  • Location:  Tioga Chamber Office, 80 North Ave., Owego, NY
  • Contact:  Heather Esposito, 642-5112

The photo sessions are by appointment only at the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce – 80 North Ave. Owego. To register please call Heather at (607) 624-5112 or email heather@esposphotos.com
 

