From the HCA:

Helping Celebrate Abilities (HCA) is proud to announce their capital campaign is underway.

The goal is to raise one million dollars to expand the preschool and therapy areas at its Broad Street location.

The agency is seeking funding from individuals, foundations and businesses.

If you would like to help, make checks payable to HCA, 18 Broad Street, Johnson City, NY 13790.

Please include Preschool Building Expansion in memo line.