Hazlitt Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Watkins Glen International With “The Bog Sponsored By Red Cat”

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Watkins Glen International today announced Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards has renewed as a presenting sponsor on “The Bog Sponsored By Red Cat” hospitality area for the upcoming Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR race weekend.

“The Bog Sponsored By Red Cat is one of the most entertaining areas at the track and we’ve enjoyed Hazlitt’s long-term partnership on this exceptional hospitality area,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “Fans are close to the excitement of the final turn of the course and are treated to great entertainment along with Hazlitt wine.”

Founded in 1985, Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards is part of a 160-year family farming legacy on the eastern shore of Seneca Lake. Best known for their flagship wine brand Red Cat, Hazlitt has been a partner of WGI for a decade and a half.

“The Hazlitt family and staff is proud to enter its 15th year as a partner sponsor of Watkins Glen International,” said Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards Owner/Co-CEO Doug Hazlitt. “It’s a privilege to support world class road racing and the storied history of automotive racing in the Finger Lakes region. Our support of this track is about a contribution to our community and the generations of families who live here and work here and call this place home.”

Tickets are still available for The Bog Sponsored By Red Cat, which will have multiple NASCAR Cup Series driver appearances during the Go Bowling at The Glen race weekend. Previous Cup Series champions Martin Truex Jr. (2017) and Kurt Busch (2004), as well as Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola are currently scheduled to make appearances at The Bog Sponsored By Red Cat. (All driver appearances are subject to change without notice.)

Watkins Glen will host its NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen weekend Aug. 6-8. The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen ARCA Menards Series race will be on Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. The United Rentals 167 at The Glen NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 8, the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen takes the green flag at 3 p.m. ET.

To purchase NASCAR race tickets, camping and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

