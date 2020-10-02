HARRY L DRIVE – STREET CLOSURE

From the Village of Johnson City:

Beginning Monday, October 5, 2020, Harry L Drive, between Oakdale Road and Valley Plaza Drive, will be temporally closed to all traffic beginning at 7:00AM each day to facilitate milling and paving of the road surface. Weather permitting the project will be completed by Friday, October 9, 2020. Local traffic will be facilitated for those businesses located in the work area.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes as delays in traffic movement will occur during this timeframe.