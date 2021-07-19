Harris Weiss for Broome County Clerk Posts Strong Fundraising Numbers

From the office of Harris Weiss:
BINGHAMTON, NY — In the first filing since announcing his campaign for Broome County
Clerk, Harris Weiss announced that he has raised $33,500 dollars with 269 donors. These
numbers will bolster the next phase of the campaign, which will be focused entirely around voter
outreach.
County Clerk Candidate Harris Weiss said: “In the months ahead, we’re planning on meeting
voters where they are. We’ll be knocking doors through Broome County, and hearing about the
issues that matter to them. We’re fighting to modernize the Clerk’s Office, and streamline
government services for the people. I’m deeply honored by the support we have received for the
work ahead.”
Harris Weiss is the Democratic and Working Families Party Candidate for Broome County Clerk