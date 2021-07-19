Harris Weiss for Broome County Clerk Posts Strong Fundraising Numbers

From the office of Harris Weiss:

BINGHAMTON, NY — In the first filing since announcing his campaign for Broome County

Clerk, Harris Weiss announced that he has raised $33,500 dollars with 269 donors. These

numbers will bolster the next phase of the campaign, which will be focused entirely around voter

outreach.



County Clerk Candidate Harris Weiss said: “In the months ahead, we’re planning on meeting

voters where they are. We’ll be knocking doors through Broome County, and hearing about the

issues that matter to them. We’re fighting to modernize the Clerk’s Office, and streamline

government services for the people. I’m deeply honored by the support we have received for the

work ahead.”



Harris Weiss is the Democratic and Working Families Party Candidate for Broome County Clerk