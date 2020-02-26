Hancock to examine school climate

From: DCMO BOCES

Hancock students, staff and parents will soon take part in a New York State Education Department School Climate Survey to help improve the overall quality of education in the school district.

The surveys will be distributed electronically to those involved with middle and high school education (grades 5-12) in the Hancock Central School District. Select staff members will take part in a pilot exercise on February 27 to ensure the surveys are fully functional before distribution to students, staff and parents.

The complete release is attached, along with a photo of Hancock Central School and the official logo of the Hancock Central School District.

