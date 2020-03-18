Hancock to deliver no-cost meals to students

From The Hancock Central School District:

The Hancock Central School District will deliver breakfast and lunch to all of its students Mondays-Fridays until further notice. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, nutritious meals will be delivered via school bus from 10 a.m.-noon weekdays at no cost to families.

Cafeteria staff will prepare and package one complete breakfast and one complete lunch for each student every weekday. Both meals will be delivered curbside at the same time. You must be present at curbside to receive these bagged meals, which will be distributed by school monitors.

School buses will be driven by a certified and licensed school bus driver. All standard operating procedures and safety guidelines will be followed. Additionally, a notice will be posted in plain view stating that meals are the responsibility of the recipient after delivery.

Please call 607-637-5322 to report any changes from the original meal sign-ups. If you or a family member is feeling ill, please call 607-637-5322 to make other meal-distribution arrangements.

HCSD’s emergency meal-distribution plan is made possible through a joint effort of its Food Service, Transportation and Administration teams.