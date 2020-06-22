Hancock Graduation Ceremony set for June 26

From The Hancock Central School District:

The Hancock Central School District will hold its Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the HCS Football Field. HCSD has the privilege of hosting an on-campus graduation that allows all of our seniors to be together in the same place at the same time as outdoor ceremonies will be permitted beginning June 26.

As per New York State Department of Health guidelines, all in-person graduation ceremonies taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic are limited to a maximum of 150 people. This maximum includes all students, administrators, teachers, staff and guests and may not be exceeded for any reason.

Graduation guests are by invitation only and each must present a ticket to park on school grounds and attend the ceremony. To ensure that HCSD does not exceed the 150-person maximum, each of our 36 graduates has been given tickets to accommodate two guests apiece. Local law enforcement will be present to assist HCSD with parking and seating arrangements, as well as to ensure the safety of all in attendance.

NYSDOH graduation-ceremony guidelines also include the following restrictions:

· All attendees must remain outdoors at all times, with the exception of restroom use.

· All attendees are required to remain six feet apart from others at all times, with the exception of immediate family or members of the same household.

· All attendees over age 2 are required to wear a mask or face covering at all times (unless medically unable to do so). Seniors will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks/face coverings after receiving individual diplomas/awards to pose for related photographs.

· Person-to-person contact, including handshaking, is strictly prohibited.

· Any individual who displays symptoms consistent with COVID-19, has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days or has been in close contact with an individual who had symptoms or tested positive within the last 14 days is not permitted to attend the graduation ceremony. Hancock’s 2020 Graduation Ceremony will be live-streamed on our website at www.hancock.stier.org. More details are forthcoming. Following the ceremony, guests will be directed to return to their vehicles to wait for their graduates and then depart school grounds. Post-ceremony gatherings/activities on school grounds are not permitted, as per NYSDOH guidelines.

In the event of poor weather, Hancock’s 2020 Graduation Ceremony will be moved to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the HCS Football Field. All NYSDOH guidelines will remain in effect.

For additional information, please call the Hancock HS/MS Office at 607-637-1305.

NYSDOH Guidance for Graduation Ceremonies During COVID-19 https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/06/doh_covid19_updatedgraduationguidance_061420.pdf

Governor Cuomo Announces Outdoor Graduations of up to 150 People Will Be Allowed https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/video-audio-photos-rush-transcript-governor-cuomo-announces-outdoor-graduations-150-people-will