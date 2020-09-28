From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Everyone is invited to celebrate the season with a festive Halloween evening meal drive thru at

participating senior centers. To-go meals will be available for pickup at the following locations:



• Tuesday, October 13, 4 pm:

Northern Broome Senior Center 692-3405 12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point

• Wednesday, October 14, 4 pm:

Broome West Senior Center 785-1777 2801 Wayne St., Endwell

• Thursday, October 15, 4 pm:



Eastern Broome Senior Center 693-2069 27 Golden Ln., Harpursville

Each to-go meal will include roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, a dinner roll, beverage and

pumpkin pie for dessert.



To join the drive thru celebration, meal reservations must be made one day prior by 12

noon by calling the center that you wish to attend.



The suggested contribution is $4.25 for individuals age 60 or older and their spouses of any age.

Those under age 60 may dine for a charge of $5.25. No one age 60 or older or their spouse of

any age will be denied a meal due to inability or unwillingness to contribute.



What: Halloween Evening Meal Drive Thru at Senior Centers

When: October 13, 14 and 15 at 4 pm

Where: Participating Broome County Senior Centers

Who: For all seniors, family, and friends