Halloween costume giveaway and Autumn Celebration at the United Way of Broome County

From: The United Way of Broome County

WHAT: HALLOWEEN COSTUME GIVEAWAY & AUTUMN CELEBRATION AT UNITED WAY OF BROOME COUNTY



United Way of Broome County invites you to participate in this year’s Halloween Costume Giveaway and Autumn Celebration sponsored by United Way of Broome County and Vestal Rotary Club.

With over 150 costumes for children of all ages, we sure have a costume that is right for you.

Bring your kids for some fun! We will have cider and donuts, a photobooth, and a visit from the Rumble Ponies Rowdy!

No admission fees or cost for the costumes.

No RSVP necessary.

See the event by visiting the United Way of Broome County Events page on Facebook.

WHERE: United Way of Broome County Offices, 101 S. Jensen Road, Vestal NY

WHEN: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5th from 9:00am-12:00pm



Have an attic full of good condition costumes that your grown children no longer need?

Donate them to the Halloween Costume Giveaway and help increase the selection for participating children.

We ask that all participants take only one costume per child, as any leftover costumes will be donated to our community partners, where they can go on to benefit others in our community.

For more information on the Halloween Costume Giveaway and Autumn Celebration, please call (607)240-2000.

United Way of Broome County is located at 101 S. Jensen Road, Vestal NY.