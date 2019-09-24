From the United Way of Broome County:

United Way of Broome County Halloween Costume Drive

As Halloween approaches, parents everywhere are getting ready to crack wide their wallets and fork over $20, $30, $40 or more for a costume their child will wear only once or twice.

After that, the costume clutters a closet.

Why not do something special with those Halloween costumes!

We invite you to participate in this year’s Halloween Costume Giveaway and Autumn Celebration sponsored by United Way of Broome County and Vestal Rotary Club.

Here’s how it works: Now- October 1, 2018 bring your clean, gently used children’s Halloween costumes to United Way of Broome County, 101 S. Jensen Road, Vestal NY.

Donate any costumes to the Halloween Costume Giveaway and help increase the selection for participating children.

On October 5th, come join us at United Way of Broome County offices, between 9:00am-12:00pm and choose a new-to-you costume!

We ask that all participants take only one costume per child, as any leftover costumes will be donated to our community partners, where they can go on to benefit others in our community.

Collections will be taken now – October 1.

Costumes can be dropped off at:

United Way of Broome County, 101 S. Jensen Rd, Vestal | 8:30am-4:30pm