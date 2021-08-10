Hallowed Grounds of Central New York’s Unadilla MX Welcome Anticipated Return of Pro Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 2021) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, will make its highly anticipated return to Central New York and the hallowed grounds of Unadilla MX on Saturday, August 14, for the 35th running of the Circle K Unadilla National. Arguably no track in American motocross has carried more significance to the sport’s history in this country than the famed hills of the Unadilla Valley, as Unadilla MX remains the lone active venue of the championship that was a part of the inaugural Pro Motocross season in 1972. As a result, the eighth stop on the 2021 season has fans throughout Central New York and beyond brimming with excitement as the return to Unadilla will also signify the welcome return of spectators.

This one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-fueled spectacle has roots that extend into the infancy of motocross in the United States when Europeans made the trip overseas in the late 60’s to compete against fledgling American talent. It was the proverbial introduction to the sport for the U.S. audience, and in the five decades since Unadilla has been a cornerstone to the America’s ascension to motocross dominance and the global pinnacle of the sport.



In addition to being a truly exceptional racetrack, where its European influence that takes full advantage of the landscape with dramatic elevation changes, high speeds, and, of course, big air, Unadilla is also something to behold visually. The lush greenery of the Unadilla Valley provides an incredible backdrop and a dramatic contrast to the dirt surface these world-class athletes compete on. When you factor in the one-of-a-kind legacy of this historic venue, a trip to Unadilla is the ultimate motocross pilgrimage, with a similar lore to that of nearby Cooperstown and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.