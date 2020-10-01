Half Moon Harvest Festival FREE Community Event

From the Baristacrats Coffee Bar:

Baristacrats Coffee Bar of Afton to host indoor and outdoor activities, FREE for the community on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 from 10am to 10pm

The coffee shop is located at 190 Main Street between Afton staple, Horton Hardware and the all familiar NBT Bank of Afton. The coffee shop will be open special hours for the day of the event 9am to 5pm.

PLEASE NOTICE: Safety guidelines must be followed. If you are feeling sick, please stay home. Guests must enter and exit thru designated lanes at the Main Street entrance of the property. While inside the shop a mask is required until seated. While outside a mask is required when social distance is not possible. Limited to 13 indoor guests, 50 outdoor guests at any time. Sanitizer available upon entry and throughout.

Artisan Market will be open 10am to 4pm along the alleyway leading from the shop to the rear of the property. The market will feature items Made in Afton by River Rock Soaps, IzzyBock’s Custom Jewelry, Fresh Harvest Mushrooms LLC, and Rubbish to Riches; additional artisans include: Misty Ridge Organics CBD, Tie-Dye Garren Tees, Sugarchilli Sauce, Jiji Designs 4 U (with purses for paws), Charmed by Meghan (intuitive spirit readings) and Tabi’s Corner (tarot card readings). Last but certainly not least, the Delaware Valley Humane Society will be on-site raising funds and showing off some of the adorable, cuddly kitties they have available for adoption.

Local photographer, Carl Higgs will be available Noon to 6pm for guest photos with a festive fall backdrop and will also be snapping candids. Guests may order prints directly from the photographer or check out the photos taken following the event, from the Baristacrats Facebook page.

Kids Activities will take place from 10am to 5pm to include pumpkin painting, coloring and more Sponsored by Norwich Subway – South Plaza; Unicorn Pony meet and greet and all ages corn on the cob eating contest Sponsored by Lingering Hill Equestrian Center, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown outdoor movie viewing at 4:30pm Sponsored by McDowell & Walker, Horton Hardware and 6ZERO7 Ads. More activities to be developed!

After 5pm things will gear towards an adult audience. Several scary outdoor movies will be played starting at 5:30pm and an outdoor beverage bar will be open from 6pm to 9pm.