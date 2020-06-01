“Half Full for Habitat”: A Virtual Pizza and Pints Fundraising Weekend!

From the Broome County Habitat for Humanity:

We miss having good times with our friends and donors! Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus, we have had to cancel two recent fundraisers. The first was a pizza night at Blaze last month, and the second would have been a food and craft beer fest this week at the Endicott Visitor’s Center, put on by our good friends at BIER (Brewers In the Endicott Region).

As we prepare to fully open up again (getting back to building), not having these events has left a significant gap in our expected revenue stream. We rely on fundraising events and donations from the community to make sure that every family has access to a decent and affordable place to call home. Every family deserves that, especially now! Home has meant more than ever in these times.

If you planned to attend either of these events, or if you are likely to order a pizza and / or have a few beers this weekend, consider a donation to Broome County Habitat for Humanity in the amount you would have spent, or close to it. Maybe get “Half Full for Habitat”! We know our glass is never half empty when we have the support of this community.

Your contribution in this time can: -Help us in offering relief to our Habitat Homeowners experiencing economic hardship during this crisis

-Continue to work with our applicants, and soon to be partner families, so they can achieve their goals

-Keep us building; 460 Glenwood Road, 7 Burlington Street, and 4 Linda Drive are all underway. We need you!

TO DONATE PLEASE CLICK HERE:

https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/ODYxNDA=

Thank you for your consideration. Please share!