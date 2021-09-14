Habitat’s Annual Warehouse Sale – THIS SATURDAY!

From the Broome County Habitat for Humanity:

Headed to the Apple Fest in Endicott this weekend? Check out the Habitat for Humanity Annual Warehouse sale just a few blocks away! Great items priced to move, as well as a large selection of beautiful canvas wall art pieces with frames. Check it out on Saturday from 9 AM – 1 PM at 103 Adams Ave in Endicott.

Saturday, September 18th 9 AM – 1 PM Habitat Warehouse @ 103 Adams Ave., Endicott Tools, electrical and plumbing items, fixtures, cabinets and miscellaneous building materials priced to move!

Sale will benefit our local Habitat home construction.



No early birds, please. Need more info? Call 239-4783

Credit cards accepted!

ASK ABOUT OUR ART SALE, TOO!